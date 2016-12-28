Year in review: Two were charged for murder
This is the first in a series of the top stories and photos published in the Quay County Sun in 2016: Local losses • A house fire resulted in the death of Logan resident Billy E. Sparks, 92, on...
Elementary band plans music CD
Staff Report Following up a busy winter of performances, the Tucumcari Elementary's ORFF Ensemble band plans to record a music CD as their next project. The ORFF Ensemble is comprised of students...
Pages past - Dec. 28
December 1969 • Four armed robbers were captured by the New Mexico State Police and Quay County Sheriffs office for robbing the Cedar Hill Grocery store 16 miles east of Tucumcari. The men pulled a razor on store owner Charlie Murrary and tied...
Year in review: Rattlers reach hoop finals
Editor's note: This is one in a series of stories recapping news events in 2016. QCS STAFF The third time was the charm for San Jon/Grady, as 2016 was the year it hoisted a state football blue...
Antics against Trump intolerable
What is happening to the president elect of the United States is intolerable. News articles and editorials from major publications are referring to Donald Trump as a “Russian puppet” or as...
What's happening - Dec. 28
Monday • City and County offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day Tuesday • Swearing in of elected officials: 4 p.m., Quay County Courthouse Jan. 9 • Quay County Commission: 9 a.m., Quay County Courthouse Jan. 12 • City...
State must look at many options to battle deficit
When you are staring down the barrel of a $369 million budget deficit, it makes sense to sound the alarm early and often — and come up with a solvency plan ASAP. That’s been the modus operandi of Sen. John Arthur Smith, Deming Democrat,...
New year good time for reflection
Although the start of a new year is completely arbitrary, it's still a good time to reflect on the past year, and look toward the future. Of course, any day is a perfect day for doing so. Just remember: It's easy to look at the past and see only...