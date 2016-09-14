Calendar— Sept. 14

oday

Tucumcari/Quay Regional Emergency Communication Board: 10 a.m., City Hall

Thursday

Housing Authority Board: 5 p.m., City Hall

City Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall

Monday

Quay County Commission: 9 a.m., Quay County Courthouse

Library Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m., Library

Tuesday

Economic Development Corp.: noon, EDC

Planning and Zoning Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m., City Hall

Service clubs

Altrusa Club of Tucumcari: First and third Wednesday of each month, noon, Pow Wow Restaurant, 801 W. Route 66. Call 575-461-1377.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous unity group: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday and Sunday 1704 S. Fourth St.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday and Sunday 1704 S. Fourth St.

