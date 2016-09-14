Cross country teams place second and third at Moriarty

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

Both Tucumcari cross country teams recorded strong showings at Moriarty on Saturday.

Competing for the first time, the Lady Rattlers finished second behind Los Lunas.

The Rattlers finished third behind Moriarty and Los Lunas.

“Los Lunas (girls team) was tough, they had an impressive run,” said Gary Hittson, cross country coach.

Hittson said the main obstacles the teams had to overcome wasn’t the unknown course or six other teams.

“It was 47 degrees and windy,” Hittson said. “It was cold, but the teams stepped up and had a good showing.”

The course was mostly sand with a canal we had to run through, said Lady Rattler Kyeli Collins.

Collins had the best time for the Lady Rattlers, finishing the three-mile course.

The terrain included hills and gullies, said Rattler runner Simon Ortiz.

Ortiz had the best time for the Rattlers boys.

Collins said this Saturday’s run at the Ron Valdez Invite at Pecos is what she is focusing on now.

“We finished second last year, the team is looking to improve on that,” Collins said.

Hittson said the event is one of the toughest events the teams will compete in this year. He said the course has a varying terrain and the host teams improve every year.

“I didn’t run in the event last year, but I’d like the team to place better than fifth,” Ortiz said.