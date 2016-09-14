Jail Log— Sept. 14

The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center Sept. 7-13:
• Bonnett Rivera, 42, possession of a controlled substance
• Pantaleon Ulibarri, 55, possession of a controlled substance
• Monico Barajas, 45, warrant
• Billy Beeson, 52, possession of a stolen vehicle
• Nolita Benavidez, 49, warrant
• Jesse Lunn, 28, burglary of a vehicle
• Ervin Thomas, 20, warrant
• Sylvester Williams, 46, driving under the influence
The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center Sept. 7-13:
• Henry Sanchez, 46, transferred to another facility
• James Smith, 51, bond
• Monico Barajas, 45, bond
• Nolita Benavidez, 49, bond
• Marquan Brown, 25, transferred to another facility
• Daniel Martinez, 18, time served
• Samantha Montano, 22, time served
• Christopher Pender, 36, bond
• Bonnett Rivera, 42, bond
• Ronald Szaloy, 28, bond
