Jail Log— Sept. 14

The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center Sept. 7-13:

• Bonnett Rivera, 42, possession of a controlled substance

• Pantaleon Ulibarri, 55, possession of a controlled substance

• Monico Barajas, 45, warrant

• Billy Beeson, 52, possession of a stolen vehicle

• Nolita Benavidez, 49, warrant

• Jesse Lunn, 28, burglary of a vehicle

• Ervin Thomas, 20, warrant

• Sylvester Williams, 46, driving under the influence

The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center Sept. 7-13:

• Henry Sanchez, 46, transferred to another facility

• James Smith, 51, bond

• Monico Barajas, 45, bond

• Nolita Benavidez, 49, bond

• Marquan Brown, 25, transferred to another facility

• Daniel Martinez, 18, time served

• Samantha Montano, 22, time served

• Christopher Pender, 36, bond

• Bonnett Rivera, 42, bond

• Ronald Szaloy, 28, bond