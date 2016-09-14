Lady Rattlers on a six-game winning streak

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

tgarcia@qcsunonline.com

The 7-1 Tucumcari volleyball team continues to show improvement and teamwork as the season progresses, their coach and players agree.

“We have all been working on our mental focus during the game,” said the Lady Rattlers’ Destinee Montano.

Montano said communication has been a large part of the team’s recent success.

Coach Dana Benavidez said the Lady Rattlers have been playing with a lot of energy and confidence. She said the team will look to carry that energy into Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. game at Dexter.

The 3-1 Lady Demons are on a three-game winning streak, the last on Sept. 10 at the Fort Sumner tournament.

The Lady Rattlers were riding a five-game win streak into a match against East Mountain on Tuesday.

The Lady Rattlers beat East Mountain in five sets.

Their last two wins were against the 5-4 Logan Lady Longhorns.

“We need to keep playing aggressive, attack the ball instead of trying to get it to the net,” said Tucumcari’s Ashley Shipley.

Tucumcari beat Logan in five sets on Sept. 3 and in three straight sets on Sept. 6, both games at the Snake Pit.

“We came out flat, we lost our intensity at the beginning of the game,” said Logan’s Karli Webb.

Webb said the Lady Longhorns need to come out with intensity and keep that energy throughout the match.

In other action:

Intensity is exactly what Logan will need on Thursday against the 5-1 Texico Lady Wolverines, said Logan coach Robert Young.

“This is going to be one of the biggest challenges for us,” Young said. “I’m confident that the Lady Longhorns will rise to the challenge.”

Young said the team continues to improve each week.

“We still have a lot of volleyball to play,” Young said. “The girls know they have to push past the losses and focus on the game at hand.”

The Lady Longhorns play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Texico.

The 0-4 San Jon Lady Coyotes will seek their first win of the season Saturday at Roy.

The Lady Coyotes play at 4 p.m.