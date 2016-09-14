Menus— Sept. 14

Here are menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for Thursday through Sept. 21.

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday

Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, brussel sprouts, biscuit, margarine, fruit salad, cottage cheese

Friday

Green chile chicken casserole, pinto beans, spinach, tortilla, orange

Monday

Chile rellano, salad, chili beans, crackers, fruit cocktail

Tuesday

Beef tips, rice, broccoli, salad, whole wheat role, margarine, pears

Wednesday

Baked fish, tartar sauce, cole slaw, mixed vegetables, hush puppy, banana pudding

House

Thursday

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, variety of juice and milk

Lunch: Bean burrito, rice bowl, pears, milk-variety

Monday

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, cereal, juice, milk-variety

Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, mixed fruit, milk-variety

Tuesday

Breakfast: French toast sticks, variety of juice, milk-variety

Lunch: Spaghetti, French bread, peaches, milk-variety

Wednesday

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, variety of juice, milk-variety

Lunch: Chicken nuggers, mashed potatoes and gravy, pears, milk-variety

Logan

Thursday

Breakfast: Max sticks, cereal, milk, juice

Lunch: Lasagna, breadticks, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, cereal, milk, juice

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, beans, fruit, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Banana bread, cereal, milk, juice

Lunch: Spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, milk, juice

Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad, fruit, milk

San Jon

Thursday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit, milk

Lunch: Fish, potatoes au gratin, cauliflower, roll, salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, toast, fruit, milk

Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, black-eyed peas, fruit, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, fruit, milk

Lunch: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken crispitos, ranch beans, carrots, broccoli, salad, fruit, milk

Tucumcari

Thursday

Breakfast: Egg muffin, fruit, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza,salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Muffin, string cheese, fruit, milk

Lunch: French toast, eggs, tater tots, salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit, milk

Lunch: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, broccoli, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit, milk

Lunch: Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad, fruit, milk