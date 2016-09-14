Menus— Sept. 14

Here are menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for Thursday through Sept. 21.
Senior centers
Coffee, tea and milk served daily
Thursday
Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, brussel sprouts, biscuit, margarine, fruit salad, cottage cheese
Friday
Green chile chicken casserole, pinto beans, spinach, tortilla, orange
Monday
Chile rellano, salad, chili beans, crackers, fruit cocktail
Tuesday
Beef tips, rice, broccoli, salad, whole wheat role, margarine, pears
Wednesday
Baked fish, tartar sauce, cole slaw, mixed vegetables, hush puppy, banana pudding
House
Thursday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Bean burrito, rice bowl, pears, milk-variety
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, cereal, juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French fries, mixed fruit, milk-variety
Tuesday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, variety of juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Spaghetti, French bread, peaches, milk-variety
Wednesday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, variety of juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Chicken nuggers, mashed potatoes and gravy, pears, milk-variety
Logan
Thursday
Breakfast: Max sticks, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Lasagna, breadticks, green beans, salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, beans, fruit, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Banana bread, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, salad, fruit, milk
San Jon
Thursday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit, milk
Lunch: Fish, potatoes au gratin, cauliflower, roll, salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, toast, fruit, milk
Lunch: Hamburger, French fries, black-eyed peas, fruit, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, fruit, milk
Lunch: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, salad, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit, milk
Lunch: Chicken crispitos, ranch beans, carrots, broccoli, salad, fruit, milk
Tucumcari
Thursday
Breakfast: Egg muffin, fruit, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza,salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Muffin, string cheese, fruit, milk
Lunch: French toast, eggs, tater tots, salad, fruit, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit, milk
Lunch: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, broccoli, salad, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit, milk
Lunch: Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad, fruit, milk
Speak Your Mind