Tucumcari seeks road win

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

tgarcia@qcsunonline.com

Tucumcari has a big challenge coming up Friday night at Dexter.

“Dexter has some big linemen and they have skilled receivers and rushers,” said Rattlers football Wayne Ferguson.

Ferguson said the Demons have a 3-0 record, but he feels the Rattlers, 0-3, have faced stronger competition.

He said if Tucumcari plays with the same intensity it did against Estancia, it will do fine.

“We were our own worst enemy against Estancia,” Ferguson said. “We’ve got to eliminate turning the ball over near the goal line.”

Ferguson said the team has taken some hard knocks, but those knocks, will help it later in the season.

Game time is 7 p.m.

The Rattlers are the only Quay County football team in action this week. Logan and San Jon both have the week off.