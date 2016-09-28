Calendar—Sept. 28

Tuesday
Senior Advisory Board: 9 a.m.,, Senior Center
Wednesday
Lodger’s Tax Advisory Board: 10 a.m., City Hall
Oct. 13
City Commission Work Session: 5 p.m., City Hall
City Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall
Oct. 10
Quay County Commission: 9 a.m., Quay County Courthouse
Oct. 19
Tucumcari/Quay Regional Emergency Communication Board: 10 a.m., City Hall
Oct, 24
Quay County Commission: 9 a.m., Quay County Courthouse
Library Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m., Library
Oct. 25
City Finance Board: 10 a.m., City Hall
Planning and Zoning Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m., City Hall
Economic Development Corporation: noon, EDC
Oct. 27
Housing Authority Board: 5 p.m., City Hall
Oct. 27
City Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall
Oct. 31
Recreation Advisory Board: 6 p.m., Rec. Center
Service clubs
Altrusa Club of Tucumcari: First and third Wednesday of each month, noon, Pow Wow Restaurant, 801 W. Route 66. Call (575) 461-1377.
Support groups
Alcoholics Anonymous unity group: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday and Sunday 1704 S. Fourth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Friday and Sunday 1704 S. Fourth St.
To list items in the calendar, e-mail tgarcia@qcsunonline.com or call 575- 461-1952. The deadline is 10 a.m. Monday.
Speak Your Mind