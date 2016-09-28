Gross receipts up from 2015

By Steve Hansen

QCSun correspondent

Gross receipts tax revenues sent to Quay County by the state’s Department of Finance and Administration this month outshined receipts from September 2015, continuing a pattern that began in July, county tax collection records show.

September’s gross receipts tax collections totaled $210,114, or 9 percent higher than September 2015’s collections of $192,523.31, the records show.

The percentage increase over the same month a year ago, however, was not as large as August’s increase over the August 2015 revenues. August 2016 receipts totaled $226,228.16, or 25 percent higher than the $180,853.59 collected in August 2015.

August’s gross receipts tax collections were the greatest for the month since 2012, according to County Manager Richard Primrose.

Gross receipts tax revenues for July 2016 totaled $170,921.85, or 5 percent higher than the $162,647.62 collected in July 2015.

Since gross receipts revenues to the county lag county taxpayers’ payment of taxes by two months, July, August and September revenues sent to the county represent economic activity in May, June and July, respectively, Primrose said.

Primrose credited construction projects, including the Caprock Solar Project under construction southeast of Tucumcari, the Fairfield Inn going up near Mountain Road and Interstate 40 in Tucumcari, and bridge construction on State Route 209 near Quay for the increases in gross receipts tax revenues.

In addition, Primrose said, receipts in restaurant meals, accommodations, health care, professional services, retail sales and utilities increased in June, as reflected in the August statement from the state Department of Finance and Administration.