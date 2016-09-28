Jail Log— Sept. 28

The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center Sept. 22-26:

• Raymond Holliday, 27, criminal trespassing

• Eddie Ulibarri, 36, shoplifting over $250

• Santana Tramel, 31, probation violation

• Jospeh Burgess, 25, warrant

• April Edwards, 38, warrant

• Lela Ross, 30, warrant

• Dominick Soriano, 23, driving under the influence

The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center Sept. 22-26:

• Tiffany Bruhn, 23, transferred to the department of corrections

• James Golightly, 50, bond

• Adrian Lucero, 31, bond

• Eddie Ulibarri, 36, bond

• Ervin Thomas, 30, transferred to another facility

• April Edwards, 38, bond

• Gene Vargas, 31, bond