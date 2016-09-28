Jail Log— Sept. 28

The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center Sept. 22-26:
• Raymond Holliday, 27, criminal trespassing
• Eddie Ulibarri, 36, shoplifting over $250
• Santana Tramel, 31, probation violation
• Jospeh Burgess, 25, warrant
• April Edwards, 38, warrant
• Lela Ross, 30, warrant
• Dominick Soriano, 23, driving under the influence
The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center Sept. 22-26:
• Tiffany Bruhn, 23, transferred to the department of corrections
• James Golightly, 50, bond
• Adrian Lucero, 31, bond
• Eddie Ulibarri, 36, bond
• Ervin Thomas, 30, transferred to another facility
• April Edwards, 38, bond
• Gene Vargas, 31, bond
