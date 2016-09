September 1971

• Jean Tillman of Quay County met country music star Charley Pride at the New Mexico State Fair. Tillman was a contestant in the state fair queen contest.

• Martha Garcia was crowned the queen of the Quay County Credit Union.

• Gov. Bruce King spoke at the New Mexico Municipal League and Urban Renewal Association luncheon held in Tucumcari.

• Kim Evetts was crowned pinata queen at the Quay County Fair.