Public invited to planning forums

By Steve Hansen

QCSun correspondent

Tucumcari City Manager Jared Langenegger is urging Tucumcari residents to attend two public forums to help direct regional and local planning efforts.

On Oct. 6, a public forum in Santa Rosa will help set direction for the East Central New Mexico Stronger Economies Together program, sponsored by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development and New Mexico State University.

The East Central SET program involves Quay, Torrance, Guadalupe and De Baca counties.

The forum will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Santa Rosa’s Blue Hole Convention Center, Langenegger said.

Langenegger also urges residents to mark space for an Oct. 18 meeting that will gather ideas and information for the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Area program. A time and place have not been set for this meeting, Langenegger said.

Sites Southwest, an Albuquerque-based design and planning firm has been engaged under a $50,000 contract to develop a master plan that includes an assessment of conditions, a market analysis, and developing a vision and master plan for downtown with community participation.

Also at Thursday’s City Commission meeting:

• Dennis Dysart, the city’s finance director, presented the city’s final budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year, which began July 1.

The budget shows the city spending $116,858 more than it will take in, an amount that is easily recovered through reserve funds, Dysart said.

The city is expected to generate revenues totaling $15,196,460 with expenditures totaling $15,313,184. The deficit represents 7/10 of 1 percent of revenues.

The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration approved the city’s budget, but recommended the city monitor the budget carefully and to be aggressive about collecting revenues.

• In his report to commissioners, Langenegger noted that the Tucumcari Public Library has received two new computers to help children learn. One aims its content at pre-school children. The other is designed to help children age 6 to 12 with after-school education, including help with homework.

• Langenegger thanked residents who participated in the Sept. 17 cleanup effort at the former site of the Relax Inn on Historic Route 66.

He said 13 or 14 volunteers helped out and put out “a lot of effort.”

• And the commission issued three proclamations, including:

• A declaration of Oct. 10 as Columbus Day, celebrating Christopher Columbus’ discovery of the Americas.

• A declaration of Sept. 17 to last Friday as Constitution Week, celebrating the U.S. Constitution.

• A declaration of Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 as Red Ribbon Week to promote anti-drug and alcohol programs for children and teens.