Here are menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for Thursday through Oct. 5.

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday

Tamales, salad, beans, tortilla, mandarin orange

Friday

Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots, sugar cookie, pears

Monday

Chalupa, Spanish rice, green beans, devil’s food cake

Tuesday

Baked pork chop, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, dinner roll, Jell-O

Wednesday

Chile rellano, salad, pinto beans, crackers, fruit cocktail