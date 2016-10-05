Crime up across town

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

Police are advising residents to be vigilant following a recent rise in residential and commercial vandalism and burglaries across Tucumcari.

“We are on patrol, but if you see someone or something suspicious, please report it,” said Pete Rivera, deputy police chief.

Rivera said officers responded to burglary alarms on Saturday and Sunday at local businesses.

Nothing was taken in either incident, but damage was reported at two businesses.

Rivera said at 6:30 a.m., Saturday an alarm was reported at Tucumcari Ranch Supply.

“The alarm was reported at the time that we are normally opening up the shop,” said Jimmy Watson, TRS owner.

Watson said there have been incidents when the employees set off the alarm by accident. He said when he arrived at the store Saturday morning he was greeted by two police officers.

“I thought it was another accidental alarm,” Watson said. “As the officers searched the building they found the back door had been forced open.”

Watson said this was the second incident at the TRS in days. He said the first burglary occurred on Sept. 7 when someone threw a rock through a window to gain access to the store.

Rivera said a man was charged with multiple counts of commercial burglary at TRS and other local businesses last month.

“The only thing stolen was loose change and a knife,” Watson said.

Watson said it did not appear that anything was taken from the store during Saturday’s burglary. He said a new camera system has been installed at the store.

“It will help ease our minds having the system,” Watson said. “However, the person or persons who tried to break in did it in a well-lit area within view of the street.”

Rivera said at 11:30 p.m., Sunday officers responded to an alarm at Bob’s Budget Pharmacy. He said officers reported the glass on the front door was busted but no entry was made into the pharmacy.

“We are going to turn over a video that shows a person walking to the front of the building during the time of the alarm,” said Bob McClelland, pharmacy owner.

McClelland said in the past, there have been at least five burglary attempts, with one actual burglary at the pharmacy. He said a few bottles of pills were stolen, but since then the controlled narcotics are secured after hours.

“We have an alarm system and video equipment to monitor the pharmacy,” McClelland said. “I know the police are doing all that they can to patrol the city.”

Rivera said the department has been also investigating a series of residential burglaries stemming back to August. He said handguns, electronics and jewelry were taken from the residents.

“We are following up on leads for these burglaries at this time,” Rivera said. “If anyone has information about these crimes please call the police department or Crimestoppers. You can remain anonymous and there could be an award.”

To report any information contact TPD at 575-461-1952 or Crimestoppers at 575-461-3507.