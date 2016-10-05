Jail Log— Oct. 5

Jail log:
The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from Sept. 27 through Monday morning:
• Andres Apodaca, 29, warrant
• David Garcia, 25, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer
• Brandi Ortiz, 33, warrant
• Marc Samuel, 31, warrant
• Dominick Soriano, 23, driving under the influence
• Darius Martinez, 27, warrant
• Nolita Benavidez, 49, warrant
• Danny McCaughtry, 42, warrant
• Rose Munoz, 66, warrant
• Ronald Szaloy, 28, warrant
• Adrianna Apodaca, 26, warrant
• Jeanne Benavidez, 34, warrant
• Ricardo Chavez, 38, warrant
• Samantha Lawrence, 35, warrant
• Kayla Massengill, 32, warrant
• Douglas Tatum, 63, warrant
The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center from Sept. 27 through Monday morning:
• Brandi Ortiz, 33, bond
• Vanessa Pacheco, 26, bond
• Marc Samuel, 31, time served
• Berenice Sanchez-Guerra, 23, bond
• Stanley Ingram, 45, bond
• Dominick Soriano, 23, bond
• Eric Lopez, 18, bond, time served
• Andres Apodaca, 29, bond
• Nolita Benavidez, 49, bond
• Raymond Holliday, 27, transferred to the department of corrections
• Samantha Lawrence, 35, bond
• Darius Martinez, 27, bond
• Kayla Massengill, 32, bond
• Douglas Tatum, 63, time served
• Raymond Urioste, 42, transferred to another facility
