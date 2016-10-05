Jail Log— Oct. 5

Jail log:

The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from Sept. 27 through Monday morning:

• Andres Apodaca, 29, warrant

• David Garcia, 25, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer

• Brandi Ortiz, 33, warrant

• Marc Samuel, 31, warrant

• Dominick Soriano, 23, driving under the influence

• Darius Martinez, 27, warrant

• Nolita Benavidez, 49, warrant

• Danny McCaughtry, 42, warrant

• Rose Munoz, 66, warrant

• Ronald Szaloy, 28, warrant

• Adrianna Apodaca, 26, warrant

• Jeanne Benavidez, 34, warrant

• Ricardo Chavez, 38, warrant

• Samantha Lawrence, 35, warrant

• Kayla Massengill, 32, warrant

• Douglas Tatum, 63, warrant

The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center from Sept. 27 through Monday morning:

• Brandi Ortiz, 33, bond

• Vanessa Pacheco, 26, bond

• Marc Samuel, 31, time served

• Berenice Sanchez-Guerra, 23, bond

• Stanley Ingram, 45, bond

• Dominick Soriano, 23, bond

• Eric Lopez, 18, bond, time served

• Andres Apodaca, 29, bond

• Nolita Benavidez, 49, bond

• Raymond Holliday, 27, transferred to the department of corrections

• Samantha Lawrence, 35, bond

• Darius Martinez, 27, bond

• Kayla Massengill, 32, bond

• Douglas Tatum, 63, time served

• Raymond Urioste, 42, transferred to another facility