Lady Rattlers prepare for district opener

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

Tucumcari’s volleyball team has a week to prepare for its district opener scheduled Oct. 13 at Santa Rosa.

Improving to 10-3 after Saturday’s 3-0 win at the Snake Pit against Penasco, the Lady Rattlers are heading into district competition with confidence, said coachDana Benavidez.

“We are going to work on being physically ready and being fundamentally sound,” Benavidez said.

Benavidez said the Lady Rattlers had limited unforced errors against Penasco. She said by limiting errors the team was able to pull away from the Lady Panthers.

“When we do not commit errors we are a hard team to beat,” Benavidez said.

Benavidez said the team has been working on improving its floor defense and attacking quickly on offense. She said the girls improved communication and team work on the floor has greatly improved their play.

“Against Santa Rosa we know the Lady Rattlers are going to cover the floor well,” said Tucumcari’s Alyssa Martinez.

Martinez said during last year’s games against Santa Rosa, the Lady Lions defense came up with several difficult digs. She said many of the digs were diving digs by the Lady Lions to keep the volley exchange alive.

“We know they are a fast team and are going to limit our shots at an open score,” Martinez said. “The team will have to work on finding the opening on offense and being ready to play the return on defense.”

In other action

The 7-8,1-0, Lady Longhorns of Logan look for their second district win Thursday against Fort Sumner.

Logan will play the Lady Vixens at 4:30 p.m. at Logan.

The Lady Longhorns won Saturday’s district game 3-1 over the Lady Mustangs at Mountainair.

“Saturday was the second game we had middle hitter Kalyee Foote back from injury,” said Robert Young, Logan’s head coach.

Young said having Foote back for district play adds to the dynamics of a continuously improving team. He said the team has had its ups and downs this season. The win against Mountainair was the team’s first since Sept. 16 against Springer at Cimarron.

“The girls continue to play with heart and refuse to let losses bring them down,” Young said.

San Jon

The San Jon Lady Coyotes winless record does not reflect the heart and improvements the team has made this season, said Jaree Elliott, head coach.

The Coyotes will try to dig their way into the win column Thursday against the Lady Bronchos in district play at Grady.

Elliott said the Lady Coyotes may be 0-3 in district play but have played to four and five sets against two of those three teams.

On Saturday the Lady Coyotes lost in five sets against Clovis Christian at San Jon. On Sept. 24 the Lady Coyotes lost in four sets to Floyd at San Jon.

Elliott said while most look at the games as losses, it speaks volumes to the team’s progress this season.

“We are doing pretty good for a team comprised of sixth eighth graders and only two upperclassmen,” Elliott said.

Elliott said the girls have responded to the adversities of the season with unmatched dedication and heart. She said sophomore Morgan Becerra and senior Selena Caldera continue to be great leaders to the younger players.

“I can not say enough about the spirit of these young ladies,” Elliott said.