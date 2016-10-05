You are here: Home / News / Menus—Oct. 5

Menus—Oct. 5

October 5, 2016

The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Oct. 12:

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday

Baked paprika fish, broccoli, margarine, whole wheat bread, yogurt, peach cobbler

Friday

Red chili beef and potatoes, pinto beans, flour tortilla, tropical fruit

Monday
Philly steak sandwich, French fries, broccoli, peaches

Tuesday
Baked fish, tarter sauce, coleslaw, dinner roll, margarine, apricots

Wednesday
Green chili chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, calabacitas, spinach salad, crackers, Jell-o

House

Thursday:
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Chalupas, carrot sticks, fruit, milk-variety

Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Steak fingers, country gravy, carrot sticks, fruit, milk-variety

Tuesday
Breakfast: Egg muffin, cereal, yogurt, juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Corn dogs, peas and carrots, fruit, milk-variety

Wednesday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Hamburger on a bun, French fries, fruit, milk-variety

Logan

Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and jelly, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Tacos, beans, rice, fruit, milk

Monday
Breakfast: Waffles, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Pizza, breadsticks, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday
Breakfast: Eddy’s morning roll, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Chicken fried steak sandwich, chips, fruit, milk

Wednesday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Nachos, beans, broccoli, salad, broccoli florets, fruit, milk

