Menus—Oct. 5

The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Oct. 12:
Senior centers
Coffee, tea and milk served daily
Thursday
Baked paprika fish, broccoli, margarine, whole wheat bread, yogurt, peach cobbler
Friday
Red chili beef and potatoes, pinto beans, flour tortilla, tropical fruit
Monday
Philly steak sandwich, French fries, broccoli, peaches
Tuesday
Baked fish, tarter sauce, coleslaw, dinner roll, margarine, apricots
Wednesday
Green chili chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, calabacitas, spinach salad, crackers, Jell-o
House
Thursday:
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Chalupas, carrot sticks, fruit, milk-variety
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Steak fingers, country gravy, carrot sticks, fruit, milk-variety
Tuesday
Breakfast: Egg muffin, cereal, yogurt, juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Corn dogs, peas and carrots, fruit, milk-variety
Wednesday
Breakfast: French toast sticks, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Hamburger on a bun, French fries, fruit, milk-variety
Logan
Thursday
Breakfast: Biscuits and jelly, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Tacos, beans, rice, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Waffles, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Pizza, breadsticks, green beans, salad, fruit, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Eddy’s morning roll, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Chicken fried steak sandwich, chips, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Nachos, beans, broccoli, salad, broccoli florets, fruit, milk
