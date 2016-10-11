Coach: Harriers must step up in next meets

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

The boys and girls cross country teams are going to have to step it up if they don’t want to get blown out at district, said Gary Hittson, head coach.

Hittson said the Rattlers and Lady Rattlers need to make the necessary adjustments before Saturday’s competition at Hobbs.

“They just didn’t run to the best of their ability,” Hittson said.

Hittson said he is confident in the team’s skills but the Lady Rattlers last place finish last week at Pecos has him concerned.

A lot of the runners improved their overall time at Pecos, “we didn’t win but we did better,” said Alysssa Martinez, Lady Rattler harrier.

Hittson said finished last in the field of 13 teams.

“We were competing against 5A and 6A schools,” said Sierra Sandoval, Lady Rattler harrier.

Hittson said the runners need to push themselves with only two weeks before district.

“I believe they have they could shake up district and make an impact at state,” Hittson said.

Share this post: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

