Economic development corp. honored

Staff Report

The Greater Tucumcari Economic Development Corp. was honored Friday by United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development State Director Terry Brunner for its successful application for funds to expand business development.

“Today’s announcement is an example of the Obama Administration’s efforts to create more opportunities for the small business owner like those we find in Tucumcari,” Brunner said.

“The funding will enhance the education of the small businesses owner, which will help them create better business practices and be more profitable.”

Brunner said the GTEDC received grant funding through the Rural Business Development Grant program, which is designed to provide education or technical assistance to benefit existing or prospective rural businesses.

The $11,500 grant will be used to provide technical assistance to local business owners, said Patrick Vanderpool, GTEDC executive director.

Vanderpool said the funds will also be used for the training and placement of skilled workers at community businesses. He said the training will create 42 new jobs, stimulating Tucumcari’s economy.

Share this post: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

