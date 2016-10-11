Family matters most to this grandmother

Editor’s note: This is the first in a weekly series of introductions to our neighbors in Quay County.

What is your idea of a perfect day?

Any day with my grand babies

What’s your greatest fear?

Losing a child or grandchild.

What’s on your bucket list?

Rafting and riding in a hot air balloon.

Talk about your hero:

My daddy was and is my hero. He taught me to work hard, be strong, love unconditionally and be a role model.

How many pair of shoes do you own?

Probably about 30. Because I usually don’t like them after I buy them. So my closet is full.

If you could go back in time, where would you go?

High school.

Who’s invited to your fantasy dinner party?

Luke Bryan

What’s something most people don’t know about you?

I’m deathly afraid of snakes and heights.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Teacher

Can you offer any advice?

If you have a closed mind, have a closed mouth.

What would you do with $1 million?

Pay off my debts, my children’s debts and set up college funds for my grandbabies.

Where do you go to feel safe?

Surprisingly, work.

What inspires you?

Leaving a legacy my children and grandchildren can be proud of.

What do you pray about?

Oh goodness, that list is too long.

What’s your favorite inspirational quote?

Psalm 46:10: Be still, and know that I am God.

What’s most memorable about your first job?

How bad my feet hurt busing tables in a restaurant.

What do you remember about your first car?

Driving home for lunch during high school and getting in a wreck turning into my driveway on Seventh Street.

What do you remember about your first teacher?

Mrs. Wallace at Granger Elementary. Old and gray hair.

Who is/was your favorite teacher?

AJ Williams. She was always fair and loved her job and students.

What was your first experience with death?

My Uncle Joe Nutt being killed on Tucumcari Boulevard when I was 8.

Talk about your first best friend:

Kaylene Shook Jones. We grew up together and have been lifelong fiends.

What movie/TV show character do you admire most?

Ellen Degeneres. She makes people smile, laugh and is an example of goodness.

What’s the last book you’ve read? What did you think about it?

New Mexico Election Code. Haha, it’s the only book I read. I think I need to be the next author of the 2017 version.

Talk about your dad:

My dad was the most honorable, loving, kind, honest, hardworking, non-judgmental man I ever knew.

Talk about your mom:

My mother was the rock for my daddy. She raised five children to be the best of the best.

Talk about your grandparents:

They all died before I was ready to let them go.

Talk about your spouse:

Caring, devoted provider to my whole family.

How did you meet your spouse?

School.

Talk about your children:

Derek, Dana and Drew. They are amazing, successful adults. They make me proud every single day.

Who do you miss most? And why?

My sister Billie Jo. She passed away from breast cancer. She was the oldest of my siblings. I miss her dearly.

What’s your greatest strength?

I love with my whole heart.

Your greatest weakness?

I don’t forgive easily.

Meet Your Neighbor is a weekly feature of the Quay County Sun. If you’d like to participate, or nominate a neighbor, contact Senior Writer Thomas Garcia at tgarcia@qcsunonline.com or call him at 575-461-1952.