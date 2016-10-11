The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Oct. 19:
Senior centers
Coffee, tea and milk served daily
Thursday
Beef stew, cucumber and onion salad
Friday
Baked pork chop, spinach, whole wheat roll, margarine, grapes
Monday
Steak and stuff, spinach, potato rounds, whole wheat roll, margarine, lemon bar
Tuesday
Chicken strips, sweet potato, margarine, whole wheat bread, salad, peach crisp
Wednesday
Hamburger stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli, carrot and raisin salad, banana
House
Thursday
Breakfast: Quesadilla, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Tacos, green beans, fruit, milk-variety
Monday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Taquitas, pinto beans, fruit, milk-variety
Tuesday
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, cereal, yogurt, juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, carrots, fruit, milk-variety
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cinnamon toast, sausage, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice, milk-variety
Lunch: Salisbury steak, brown gravy, peas, fruit, milk-variety
Logan
Thursday
Breakfast: Stuffed cheese sticks, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Nutri Grain bars, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Barbecue chicken sandwich, potato salad, pork and beans, salad, fruit, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Frito pie, beans, broccoli, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Pop tarts, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, hot rolls, fruit, milk
San Jon
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fruit, milk
Lunch: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fruit, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, French fries, carrot sticks, salad, fruit, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Pancakes, fruit, milk
Lunch: Bean burrito, Spanish rice, green beans, salad, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast: Cereal, toast, fruit, milk
Lunch: Sloppy Joes, corn, baked beans, salad, fruit, milk
