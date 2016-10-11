Oct. 12 Fishing Report

Department of Game and Fish

The fishing report has been generated from the best information available from officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, however, as stream, lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities.

Blue Hole Park Pond: Fishing was slow to fair using PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout. We had no other reports.

Clayton Lake: Fishing was fair using worms and beef liver for catfish. Fishing was good using PowerBait and spoons for rainbow trout.

Conchas Lake: Fishing was fair using jigs, small plastics and swim baits for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was fair using liver and prepared baits for catfish. We had no other reports.

Oasis Park Lake: Fishing was slow for all species.

Santa Rosa Lake: Fishing was good using senkos, tubes, worms and jigs for smallmouth bass. Fishing was slow to fair using worms, tubes and grubs for walleye. We had no other reports.

Sumner Lake: Fishing was fair to good using top water lures, tubes, craws, worms and jerk baits for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass. Anglers having the best luck were fishing shallow. Fishing for catfish was good using liver and worms. Fishing for walleye was slow but there were a few caught by anglers using bottom bouncer night crawler rigs and crank baits.

Ute Lake: Fishing slow to fair using small plastics on the bottom in 25 to 30 feet of water for walleye. Fishing for white bass was slow. Fishing was fair using drop shot rigs, jigs and senkos for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass. Fishing was fair using stink bait and night crawlers for catfish. The surface water temp was in the low 70s.

Catch of the Week

Ute Lake: Eldon McWhorter of Bosque Farms caught and released a 6.61-pound smallmouth bass Oct. 1. He was using a drop shot rig.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to fishnm@hotmail.com

Include date, location, type of fish, length and bait used to catch the fish.

—Compiled by Senior Writer Thomas Garcia