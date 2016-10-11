Spikers prepare aggressive offense

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

Tucumcari’s Lady Rattlers open their District 5-3A volleyball season at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against the Lady Lions at Santa Rosa.

The Lady Rattlers, 11-3 in non-district play, need a strong floor defense against Santa Rosa, said Dana Benavidez, Tucumcari head coach.

Santa Rosa, 10-5 for the season, is 0-1 in district after a 3-1 loss on Oct. 4. to Texico.

“It is going to be important for these girls to be aggressive on offense,” Benavidez said. “We need to look for the open attack instead of just getting the ball back over the net.”

Area teams

Logan

The 3-0 Lady Longhorns of Logan look to stay in first place of the District 6-2A standings with a win Thursday against the Lady Vixens of Fort Sumner.

Logan, 9-8 overall, travels to Fort Sumner for a 6:30 p.m. start.

The second-place Lady Vixens lost their first district game in five sets on Oct. 6 at Logan.

Logan won its third district match on Saturday at Dora in three sets.

“The girls have been improving all season and it is starting to show in district play,” said Robert Young, Logan’s head coach.

San Jon

The games are not getting any easier for the winless San Jon Lady Coyotes, who are scheduled to play Saturday against District 4-1A first-place Lady Tigers at Elida.

The 0-14 0-5 Lady Coyotes will have their work cut out against the 10-3 4-0 Lady Tigers, said Jaree Elliott, San Jon’s head coach.