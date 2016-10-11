Students learn healthy lifestyles

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

More than 40 fifth-graders got active last Wednesday and learned about healthy eating and habits during Presbyterian Healthcare Services’ Day of Service at Tucumcari Elementary School.

The staff of Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital and PHS’ clinic in Logan held the series of activities at TES’ outdoor classroom.

“We are dedicated to more than providing quality healthcare services to the residents,” said Donald Weidemann, hospital administrator. “We want to help educate the children about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.”

Weidemann said the annual Day of Service is a collaboration between Presbyterian facilities and schools to get kids active and interested in healthy living.

He said the staff set up four stations in the outdoor classroom to get the kids moving and teach them about the importance of making healthy choices.

The information shared with the children included food moderation, healthy food choice alternatives and physical exercises the children can do when they are at home.

The physical activities included yoga, dancing, hopscotch and a relay race.

“This was such a good event for the children,” said Monica Filpi, a fifth-grade teacher.

Filpi said the children had a positive response to the activities and the information being taught.

“It’s important to teach the children how to make good health choices while they are young,” Filpi said.