What’s happening 10-12

Oct. 19

Tucumcari/Quay Regional Emergency Communication Board: 10 a.m., City Hall

Oct, 24

Quay County Commission: 9 a.m., Quay County Courthouse

Library Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m., Library

Oct. 25

City Finance Board: 10 a.m., City Hall

Planning and Zoning Advisory Board: 5:15 p.m., City Hall

Economic Development Corporation: noon, EDC

Oct. 27

Housing Authority Board: 5 p.m., City Hall

City Commission: 6 p.m., City Hall

Oct. 31

Recreation Advisory Board: 6 p.m., Rec. Center

Service clubs

Altrusa Club of Tucumcari: First and third Wednesday of each month, noon, Pow Wow Restaurant, 801 W. Route 66. Call 575-461-1377.

Support groups

Alcoholics Anonymous unity group: 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 1704 S. Fourth St.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays 1704 S. Fourth St.

