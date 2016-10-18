Fishing Report 10-19

Compiled by Department of Game and Fish

The fishing report has been generated from the best information available from officers and anglers. Conditions encountered after the report is compiled may differ, however, as stream, lake and weather conditions alter fish and angler activities.

Blue Hole Park Pond: Fishing was fair using PowerBait and salmon eggs for trout.

Clayton Lake: Fishing was fair to good using PowerBait, salmon eggs and spoons for rainbow trout.

Conchas Lake: Fishing was fair using jigs, tubes, grubs and swim baits for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass. Fishing was fair using liver and prepared baits for catfish.

Oasis Park Lake: Fishing was slow for all species.

Santa Rosa Lake: Fishing was fair to good using senkos, tubes, creature baits, worms and jigs for smallmouth bass. Fishing was slow to fair using worms, tubes and grubs for walleye. Fishing was slow to fair using liver and prepared baits for catfish.

Sumner Lake: Fishing was fair using jerk baits, crank baits, tubes, craws, worms and jerk baits for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using liver and worms. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair for anglers using bottom bouncer night crawler rigs, curly tail grubs and crank baits.

Ute Lake: Fishing for white bass was slow. Fishing was slow to fair using drop shot rigs, jigs and senkos for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass. We had no other reports. Fishing pressure was light. Water temp was in the low 70s.

Catch of the Week

Ute Lake: Tom Wasson of Albuquerque caught and released a 5.5-pound smallmouth bass Oct. 7 and a 5.5-pound largemouth bass Oct. 8. He was using a 3-inch Ned rig.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to fishnm@hotmail.com

Include date, location, type of fish, length and bait used to catch the fish.