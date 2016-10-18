Tucumcari challenges Wolverines

By Thomas Garcia

Senior writer

The 14-3 Texico Lady Wolverines won their third district volleyball game Saturday at Tucumcari.

The three-set win over the Lady Rattlers at the Snake Pit set Texico in first place in District 5-3A.

“I have to give Tucumcari a lot of credit. They made our defense struggle,” said Kristen Scanlan, Lady Wolverines head coach.

“The Lady Rattlers are a scrappy group of players who have been improving over the years.”

The Lady Wolverines’ offense was led by middle hitter Jasmine Gannon who scored 20 kills in the three sets.

However, Scanlan said defensively the Lady Wolverines were lead-footed and struggled to cover the floor. She said keeping the feet moving on defense is vital, especially against a team like Tucumcari.

“I am very pleased with how our girls hustled out there,” said Dana Benavidez, Lady Rattlers head coach.

Benavidez said Tucumcari played with heart against the top-ranked Lady Wolverines.

“We need to be more aggressive at the net,” said Kayla Cherry, Lady Rattlers’ middle hitter.

Cherry, who scored eight kills against the Lady Wolverines, said the team needs to work on setting the ball up for an attack, “not just a return.”