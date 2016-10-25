Jail log 10-26

The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from Oct. 18 through Monday morning:

• David Lopez, 20, possession of a controlled substance

•Raymond Pacheco, 53, extortion

• Angelica Armadillo, 22, warrant

• Racheal Carbajal, 25, improper sale, disposal, removal or concealing encumbered property

• Darius J Martinez, 27, warrant

• Patrick Sena, 18, battery on a household member

• Jimmy Johnson, 34, trafficking by distribution

• Stacy Austin, 34, warrant

• Richardo Chavez, 38, warrant

• Mark Lawrence, 34, warrant



The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center from Oct. 18 through Monday morning:

• Adrianna Apodaca, 28, bond

• Stephen Jones, 37, bond

• Leighton Lawrence, 27, bond

• Melissa Martinez, 25, probation

• Dyllan Robinson, 20, transferred to the department of corrections

• Andrea Welch, 31, probation

• Jose Alsonso-Zamarron, 42, bond

• Frank Gomez, 40, time served

• Racheal Carbajal, 25, bond

• Dominick Ortiz, 22, transferred to another facility

• Patrick Sena, 18, bond