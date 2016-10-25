Jail log 10-26

The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from Oct. 18 through Monday morning:
• David Lopez, 20, possession of a controlled substance
•Raymond Pacheco, 53, extortion
• Angelica Armadillo, 22, warrant
• Racheal Carbajal, 25, improper sale, disposal, removal or concealing encumbered property
• Darius J Martinez, 27, warrant
• Patrick Sena, 18, battery on a household member
• Jimmy Johnson, 34, trafficking by distribution
• Stacy Austin, 34, warrant
• Richardo Chavez, 38, warrant
• Mark Lawrence, 34, warrant
The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center from Oct. 18 through Monday morning:
• Adrianna Apodaca, 28, bond
• Stephen Jones, 37, bond
• Leighton Lawrence, 27, bond
• Melissa Martinez, 25, probation
• Dyllan Robinson, 20, transferred to the department of corrections
• Andrea Welch, 31, probation
• Jose Alsonso-Zamarron, 42, bond
• Frank Gomez, 40, time served
• Racheal Carbajal, 25, bond
• Dominick Ortiz, 22, transferred to another facility
• Patrick Sena, 18, bond
