The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Nov. 2:
Senior centers
Coffee, tea and milk served daily
Thursday
Lemon backed chicken, rice, cucumber salad, beets, spice cake
Friday
Kraut dog, California vegetables, baked French fries, peaches, oatmeal raisin cookie
Monday
Pepper steak, rice, carrots, broccoli, cottage cheese with peaches
Tuesday
Sour cream enchilada, Spanish rice, green beans with chilies, salsa, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat roll, margarine, tropical fruit
House
Thursday
Breakfast: Sausage, biscuit and gravy, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog or chili dog, green beans, fruit, milk
Logan
Thursday
Breakfast: Muffins, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Lasagna, Texas toast, green beans, salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Quesadilla, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Chicken noodle soup or green chili stew, cornbread, crackers, salad, fruit, milk
San Jon
Thursday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, fruit, milk
Lunch: Fish, potatoes au gratin, cauliflower, rolls, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Pancakes, toast, fruit, milk
Lunch: Chicken tacos, brownies, salad, fruit, milk
Tucumcari
Thursday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, green beans, salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Bagel, cream cheese, fruit, milk
Lunch: Macaroni or cheese or ham sandwich, steamed peas, baby carrots, fruit, milk
