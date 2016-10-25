The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Nov. 2:

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday

Lemon backed chicken, rice, cucumber salad, beets, spice cake

Friday

Kraut dog, California vegetables, baked French fries, peaches, oatmeal raisin cookie

Monday

Pepper steak, rice, carrots, broccoli, cottage cheese with peaches

Tuesday

Sour cream enchilada, Spanish rice, green beans with chilies, salsa, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat roll, margarine, tropical fruit

House



Thursday

Breakfast: Sausage, biscuit and gravy, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog or chili dog, green beans, fruit, milk

Logan



Thursday

Breakfast: Muffins, cereal, milk, juice

Lunch: Lasagna, Texas toast, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Quesadilla, cereal, milk, juice

Lunch: Chicken noodle soup or green chili stew, cornbread, crackers, salad, fruit, milk

San Jon



Thursday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, fruit, milk

Lunch: Fish, potatoes au gratin, cauliflower, rolls, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Pancakes, toast, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken tacos, brownies, salad, fruit, milk

Tucumcari



Thursday

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Bagel, cream cheese, fruit, milk

Lunch: Macaroni or cheese or ham sandwich, steamed peas, baby carrots, fruit, milk