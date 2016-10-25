You are here: Home / News / Menus

October 25, 2016

The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Nov. 2:

 

 

Senior centers
Coffee, tea and milk served daily

 

 

Thursday
Lemon backed chicken, rice, cucumber salad, beets, spice cake

 

 

Friday
Kraut dog, California vegetables, baked French fries, peaches, oatmeal raisin cookie

 

 

Monday
Pepper steak, rice, carrots, broccoli, cottage cheese with peaches

 

 

Tuesday
Sour cream enchilada, Spanish rice, green beans with chilies, salsa, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail

 

 

Wednesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat roll, margarine, tropical fruit

 

 

House

 
Thursday
Breakfast: Sausage, biscuit and gravy, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, fruit, milk

 

 

Monday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog or chili dog, green beans, fruit, milk

 

 

Logan

 
Thursday
Breakfast: Muffins, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Lasagna, Texas toast, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

 

 

Monday
Breakfast: Quesadilla, cereal, milk, juice
Lunch: Chicken noodle soup or green chili stew, cornbread, crackers, salad, fruit, milk

 

 

San Jon

 
Thursday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, toast, fruit, milk
Lunch: Fish, potatoes au gratin, cauliflower, rolls, fruit, milk

 

 

Monday
Breakfast: Pancakes, toast, fruit, milk
Lunch: Chicken tacos, brownies, salad, fruit, milk

 

 

Tucumcari

 
Thursday
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fruit, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

 

 

Monday
Breakfast: Bagel, cream cheese, fruit, milk
Lunch: Macaroni or cheese or ham sandwich, steamed peas, baby carrots, fruit, milk

