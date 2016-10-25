Motherhood serious business for aide

Editor’s note: This is part of a weekly series of introductions to our neighbors in Quay County.

What is your idea of a perfect day?

My idea of the perfect day is doing something with my family. It could be anything; watching movies, playing board games, or even going to Disneyland. Whatever it is I know that the perfect day would be one where I am with the people that mean the most to me.

What’s your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is living a life of fear. I sometimes worry too much. I do not want that to cripple me or hinder me from having experiences or success. I will not let fear rule my life. I know that sometimes that is easier said than done.

What’s on your bucket list?

Something that is on my bucket list is to travel the world to experience the way other cultures live their lives. If possible I’d like to do charity work in those travels. I want to be a light in the lives of others.

Talk about a time you laughed:

Anyone that knows me, knows that I’m always laughing. My sister once glued her mouth shut when she tried opening nail glue with her teeth. I laughed pretty hard.

Talk about a time you cried:

I have to admit I cry often. I blame it on hormones.

One time I cried when I was watching a commercial for an online flower delivery company. It was a special commercial for Mother’s Day.

There were mothers working night shifts, mothers walking their children to school and mothers who were deployed.

The message was simply that becoming a mother is a sacrifice that you have to work hard for your children. Even if it means leaving them with grandma at night while you work the late shift.

That commercial really got to me because it reminded me of my own mother. My mom worked two jobs to make sure we had clothes, food and a roof over our heads. She sacrificed time with us, but we never questioned whether or not she loved us.

Talk about your hero:

My hero is anyone who is honest, hard working, dedicated, loyal, kind, and ambitious. I cannot look up to someone who is all talk and no action.

One hero that is in my life currently is my mom. It is cliche to say for many but not for me. My mom gave birth to me when she was just 14 years old. She could have easily given me up or even had an abortion, but something told her to keep me.

It could have been selfishness, but regardless it was rooted in love.

Growing up she worked the most menial jobs. She read to me, taught me to be independent. She went without so that I didn’t have to and overcame so many obstacles.

My mom is my hero because no matter her circumstance, she has always picked herself up. She did what she had to do to provide for her children.

Now, my mother is pursuing a degree in nursing, making no excuses as she is driven toward success and service.

How many pair of shoes do you own? Why?

I would say around 20. I have shoes mostly because businesses have the “no shoes, no shirt, no service,” rule.

If you could go back in time, where would you go?

If I could go back in time I would go to the late ’80s early ’90s. Not for any spectacular reason but just so I could see all of my favorite musical artists and groups that have either died or broken up.

Who’s invited to your fantasy dinner party?

Amy Winehouse, Lana Del Rey, Bradley Nowell, Queen Esther, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., my great grandfather

What’s something most people don’t know about you?

Most people don’t know that I am actually 23 despite looking 16.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a number of things — a writer, an astronaut, a teacher, a doctor, and a civil rights activist.

Can you offer any advice?

Never be afraid to be yourself and never let anyone be the center of your happiness. Be kind, considerate and honest even when people do not offer those qualities to you. Use self-control and remember it is never too late to start something positive.

What would you do with a million dollars?

First I would give to my church. Next, I would do something generous for our community. Then I would buy a house and a car. If I had anything left I’d save it.

What is your most prized possession?

I don’t really have one. I know stuff is just stuff.

Where do you go to feel safe?

I go to my room. That’s my happy place.

What inspires you?

People inspire me. I am inspired by people who overcome adversity. I am inspired by those who continue to be positive and ambitious, even when they have every reason to do the opposite.

What do you pray about?

I pray about lots of things. One thing I pray for is to have strength to do the right thing no matter how uncomfortable it may be.

I pray about my future, I pray for patience, I pray for people that have hurt me, and I pray for a heart of forgiveness.

What’s your favorite inspirational quote?

“Sadness is better than happiness for sadness has a refining influence on us.”

That is from Ecclesiastes in the Bible.

What’s most memorable about your first job?

Learning to become a sandwich artist at Subway.

What do you remember about your first car?

I am still driving my first car. It is a 1996 Camry. I love it.

Your first date?

My first official date was really fun. We went miniature golfing and my date hit the ball over the fence of the course. We stopped when we left and found the ball and kept it.

Do you remember your first day of school?

I remember I was ready to learn and I wanted my mom to go ahead and leave.

What do you remember about your first teacher?

My first teacher was Mrs. McFarland and I remember just absolutely loving her.

Who is/was your favorite teacher? And why?

My favorite grade school teacher was Mrs. Walden. She expected a lot from us and also loved us very much. She is the one who really sparked my love for reading and for that I am so grateful.

Mrs. Walden is the reason I am working toward becoming a teacher myself.

My favorite college teacher is Janet Griffiths. Not only has she taught me so much about being a teacher but she was there for me during a difficult time in my life.

She pushed me to keep going even when I felt like I couldn’t any longer.

Janet has left a huge impact on my life in such an amazingly positive way. An enormous amount of my educational success is credited to her.

What was your first experience with death?

In high school, I lost one of my friends I had known since elementary school. It was one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life.

There is hope in death, though, I learned. He is now in heaven and even though so many miss him we will see him again one day.

Talk about your first best friend:

My first best friend was a boy named Jaylee. We both lived at the Quays and played outside for hours and hours every day. He moved away and I remember missing him a lot.

Talk about your best friend now:

My best friend is Kassidi Ulibarri. She has been my best friend since the sixth grade. We grew up together sharing many of the same opinions and interests.

She has seen me in some of my very darkest moments and still she chooses to be my friend. She is clear-headed, reliable, generous, smart, hardworking, hilarious, beautiful, and encouraging.

I know that I can trust her to be honest with me and call me out when I’m making poor choices. She and her family have become my family over the years and I am so thankful for that great blessing.

Who should play you if a movie were made about your life?

Even though we look nothing alike I would say Emma Stone. I feel like she’d be able to capture my personality.

Have you had a celebrity encounter?

Once. Taylor Lautner came to Tucumcari when we had a karate tournament. This was before Twilight though so I wasn’t very star-struck.

What movie/TV show character do you admire most? And why?

I admire Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation. She is so positive and works very hard to better her community even though no one else cares about Pawnee the way she does.

What’s the last book you’ve read? What did you think about it?

The last book I read was “The Life We Bury.” It was awesome, it gave insight to the label “criminal” and was very thrilling.

What’s your favorite book? Why?

I have many favorites. One of my favorites is “Gone Girl.” It kept me guessing the entire time, it gave an eerie look at manipulation within a relationship. The book actually manipulates the reader.

What character from a book would you like to meet in real life?

I think I’d want to meet Captain Underpants.

Talk about your dad:

My dad is awesome. He is ready to have fun and he cares deeply for his kids. He always makes sure that everyone is happy.

Talk about your mom:

Well, I said a lot in the hero section but my mom is fun, caring, ambitious, and hardworking. She serves others no matter who they are.

Talk about your grandparents:

My grandparents are inspiring. They came to the U.S. illegally from Mexico to provide a better life for their children. They both worked productively to provide for their children and grandchildren.

My grandmother worked on many committees to improve their dangerous neighborhood in Long Beach, California.

About two years ago, my grandparents took their citizenship test and passed.

Talk about your siblings:

I have three sisters and two brothers. My siblings are my best friends. We all love each other and have fun hanging out together.

Sometimes we gang up on one sibling or my mom and just tease them a little but we all know it’s in good fun.

Of course we fight, but overall we are very close. I know when we have kids they will be very close as well. That makes my heart happy.

Who do you miss most? And why?

I miss my friend Kyle the most because he has left this world and I can’t send him a message or call him if I think of him.

He was such a good friend to have, the friend who was ready to do anything, even it wasn’t a good idea.

He could always make you feel better if you were sad, he would always be ready to help with anything even if it had been awhile since you had talked. I miss having a friend like him.

I have a lot of hilarious memories of growing up with him. I’m thankful for the time we had with him. I often wonder where he would be now if he was still with us.

Talk about your pets:

I’ve had one pet in my adult life and he was a hamster named Reggie. He was very mean and was bitter. His very last jerk-move was dying on my 22nd birthday.

What’s your greatest strength?

I can be friends with just about anyone.

Your greatest weakness?

I invest too much too soon and see only the good parts of people. I’m not great at guarding my heart.

