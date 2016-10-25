Only thing in danger this year is the law

There is much talk that statements made by Donald Trump threaten to upend a basic pillar of American democracy. There is one pillar of American democracy under attack this year, and that pillar asserts that we are a nation of laws and not a nation of men.

All Americans are equal before the law.



In 2004, Martha Stewart, a well known business woman and television personality, was indicted on a number of charges including securities fraud. Stewart was found guilty of obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal investigators. Her sentence included five months in a federal prison and two years of supervised release (mandatory parole).



In 2005, Scooter Libby, chief of staff to the vice president became embroiled in a dispute as to who was responsible for leaking the covert identity of CIA Agent Valerie Plame.

Libby was never charged with the leak as the leaker was already known to Special Counsel Patrick J. Fitzgerald. He was charged with lying to the FBI about what he told reporters about Plame’s identity.



Libby was found guilty of obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI and sentenced to 30 months in prison, a fine of $250,000, and two years of supervised release.



In 2015, retired Gen. David Petraeus, then head of the CIA, pleaded guilty to a charge of mishandling classified information. Petraeus shared his briefing books, considered classified, with his mistress and biographer, Paula Broadwell. Broadwell was a commissioned officer in the Army Reserves with a top secret clearance at the time. Petraeus was sentenced to a two-year probationary period and a fine of $100,000. Some members of the security community argued that he received preferential treatment in this sentence.



Last week, a former vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, retired Marine Gen. James Cartwright, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about classified information he provided to a New York Times reporter. Cartwright is expected to be sentenced to six months in prison. “It was wrong for me to mislead the FBI and I accept full responsibility for this,” Cartwright said.



FBI Director James Comey has stated in news conferences and under oath to the U.S. Congress that Hillary Clinton lied many times about many different issues concerning classified information. He further stated that “no reasonable prosecutor” would have charged her with wrongdoing.



Justice should be even-handed for all, regardless of their celebrity, political connections, military service or the fact that their name is Clinton.

