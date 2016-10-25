Race Across Texas 1000 riders make end of line

By Steve Hansen

Correspondent



For the third straight year, Tucumcari has marked the end of a long, hard journey on dirt and gravel roads for hardy cyclists who have pedaled their way to town from Texarkana, Texas.

The ordeal is called the Race Across Texas 1000, RAT 1000 for short, and actually bumps its way along mostly unpaved roads through parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma. Riders make their way across Texas to Tucumcari, 40 miles as the crow flies into New Mexico.



Only they don’t go as the crow flies through Quay County.



They take a gravel road south from Glenrio, climb the Caprock, go west to find another road that takes them down the Caprock, then up to San Jon and Route 66 to Tucumcari.

Why Tucumcari?



“I like it,” said Kevin Lee of Fort Worth, the event’s organizer. “I want them to see Tucumcari.”



Lee said he passed through Tucumcari a few years ago, and “it lit a spark in me.”

“Tucumcari is a unique, neat town among the Route 66 cities. It’s one of a kind, and I’m trying to let the riders see things they wouldn’t normally see.”



The end of the ride in Tucumcari is not ceremonious, according to David Brenner, owner of Tucumcari’s Roadrunner Lodge, which served as the end point of the ride for its first two years.



Brenner, himself a cyclist who recently completed Tucumcari’s Wheels on Fire 100 ride, said most of the RAT 1000 finishers meet rides in town and head home without fanfare. Their progress is recorded by satellite.



This year the end point was another mile down Historic Route 66 Boulevard to the Tucumcari Chamber of Commerce. Lee said he added miles this year to lengthen the ride from 900 to 1,000 miles.



Some spend the night.



One of them, Rick Presser of Midlothian, Texas, completed the ride in seven days, starting at 6 a.m. Oct. 15 in Texarkana and finishing about 6 p.m. Saturday in Tucumcari. That’s an average of about 143 miles a day.



Presser, 58, is no “weekend warrior” cyclist, however. He rode 288 miles in 36 hours on the RAT 1000 route, he said as he relaxed in the Roadrunner Lodge’s lobby.



The worst stretch of this year’s RAT 1000 he said was the stretch between Nokona, Texas, and Henrietta, Texas.



With a 30-mph wind in his face, he said, he rode up and down hills coated in 1- to 2-inch thick, loose gravel in 95-degree heat. On paved highways, the distance is 30 miles, but it was much farther on the back roads, he said.



He does this kind of hard bicycle journeying, he said, because “it gets me closer to God.”

Alone on a bike against the road, he said, “you are stripped of pride, ego and pretense. It’s just you and the effort. That gets me closer to God.



“The weakest part of most people is the mind,” he said. “Most people have no idea of what they’re really capable of,” he said.