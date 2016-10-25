Railroad Days brings back history

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer



Model train sets and historic railroad equipment drummed up memories and childhood enthusiasm on Saturday and Sunday during the third annual Tucumcari Railroad Days.

“Seeing all of these displays and photographs brings back memories of my past,” said Tucumcari’s Viola Pacheco.

Pacheco attended the two-day event that drew more than 850 people.

“Many of our local residents at one time worked or they or one of their relatives worked on the railroad in Tucumcari,” said Frank Turner, event coordinator.

Pacheco and Mary Maestas walked around the west wing of the Tucumcari Train Depot that was filled with historical items used by the railroad industry.

“We used to meet our boyfriends here,” Pacheco said.

Maestas said for visitors, the photos can give people an idea of what life was like in Tucumcari during the height of the railroad industry.

“For me, they are a glimpse back into my youth,” Maestas said.

Maestas said some people look and see a railroad depot but there is so much more behind the picture.

“Harry’s Cafe — that is where everyone would go after dances in Tucumcari,” Maestas said. “In this picture, it’s just a building. In my heart is a priceless memory.”

Pacheco said the memories take her back to a simpler time.

“At Harry’s Cafe you could buy five burgers for $1, something you couldn’t do today,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco said as a child she would run across the tracks from the north side into town. “Even though it is illegal now and something I would never advise anyone to do today.”

Maestas said she is happy the event continues to do well and spark warm memories.

“Trains passing by the depot, model trains and the camaraderie with fellow train enthusiasts have brought me back to Tucumcari,” said Harley Tucker, who lives in Albuquerque.

Tucker, 83, said his love of trains began when he was 13. He said the power of the trains and their pivotal involvement in our nation’s history, industry and culture fueled his interest.

Tucker was one of several event attendees who photographed and filmed the Union Pacific trains as they passed by the depot.