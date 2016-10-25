Rattlers set to host Texico

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer



A win Friday against Texico would help the Tucumcari Rattlers football team secure its footing in the District 5-3A standings.

The game is set for kickoff at 7 p.m. at Rattler Stadium.

Texico is 2-5 this season, but 2-0 in district play. Tucumcari is 1-7 and 1-1.

The Rattlers are in need of the win following last week’s 54-23 loss at Santa Rosa (3-6, 2-1).



“We were not aggressive on defense in the first half against Santa Rosa,” said Wayne Ferguson, Rattlers head coach.



Ferguson said an aggressive defense will be vital to securing a win over Texico.

He said the Wolverines are a team that struggled early in the season facing some stout competition. “They, like us, have used their adversities to become a stronger team,” Ferguson said.



“I challenged the Rattlers in the second half to go out and play to their potential,” Ferguson said. “I tried to fire them up before the game but they came out flat in the first half.”



Ferguson said he has not given up on his team and neither should the community. He said some costly turnovers and a special teams touchdown return by the Lions put the Rattlers behind early last week.



“In the second half we were only outscored 20-16,” Ferguson said. “Take away the kickoff return and seven points from the fumble it would have been a different game.”

Ferguson said he is not making any excuses for the turnovers; ball control is crucial, especially in district play. He said the team is going to have to take care of the ball.

“If we can limit our turnovers and play to our true potential we can compete with the best of the them,” Ferguson said.

Santa Rosa 54 Tucumcari 23

Santa Rosa: 20 14 14 6

Tucumcari: 7 0 8 8

First quarter

Santa Rosa: 1-yard rush Darren Chavez, (kick fail)

Santa Rosa: 4-yard rush Stephen Sanchez, (kick fail)

Tucumcari: 22-yard rush Kyle Lopez, (Saul Ramos kick)

Santa Rosa: 88-yard kickoff return Lorenzo Lucero, (pass Javante Chavez from Joseph Esquibel)

Second quarter

Santa Rosa: 6-yard rush D. Chavez, (kick Sanchez)

Santa Rosa: 15-yard pass Christian Chavez from Esquibel, (kick Sanchez)

Third quarter

Santa Rosa: 9-yard rush J. Chavez, (kick Sanchez)

Tucumcari: 19-yard rush Elias Ortiz, (pass Ramos from Zach Martinez)

Santa Rosa: 15-yard rush Joaquin Sanchez, (kick Sanchez)

Fourth quarter

Santa Rosa: 2-yard rush J. Sanchez (kick fail)

Tucumcari: 12-yard pass Ramos from Martinez, (rush Xavier Garcia)

In other area action

8-man

Logan will try to push past a 60-8 defeat last week when it travels to Mountainair on Friday.



The game begins at 7 p.m.



The Longhorns (3-5 overall, 1-2 in District 4) lost to Dora/Elida last week.

Logan coach Kene Terry said a win could put the Longhorns in third place.

Mountainair is 7-2 for the season, 2-1 in district play.



“Only thing you can do after a huge loss is lick your wounds and push on,” Terry said. “This team still has a lot of fight in them and the season is far from over.”

6-man

Friday’s 56-6 thumping of Floyd has earned San Jon a second seed in the 6-man state football tournament.



San Jon (6-0 overall and 3-0 in district play) has a bye this week to prepare.

Floyd is 2-4 and 1-2.



“I think the bye week is going to help us prepare for either of the tough teams we’ll meet in the semifinals,” said Bobby Gomez, Coyotes head coach.



Gomez said the Coyotes will have to play the winner of this week’s Vaughn-Floyd game.

Vaughn is 5-2, 2-1.



San Jon beat Vaughn 70-61 in their season opener on Aug. 26.



But Gomez said much has changed since that game.



San Jon gave up 124 points its first two games of this season.



“Our defense has gotten stronger and improved since those first two games,” Gomez said. “If we don’t give up the big plays we should do well.”