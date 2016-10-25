Tourism alone not the answer

Within the past month, I have participated in regional and local planning events to explore ideas for improving our corner of New Mexico.

In both meetings, tourism was prominent among the proposed solutions.



Tourism is a major part of our economy in Quay County, especially with Route 66, Ute Lake and the county’s favorable location on Interstate 40.



I don’t think tourism alone, however, will lift either Quay County or neighboring counties out of economic doldrums.



As proof, I offer Taos County. Yes, glittering Taos County, a mecca for well-heeled art lovers, skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts who can afford to bask in spectacular Enchanted Circle scenery. Taos County is almost the dictionary definition of a tourist economy.



Taos County is a little better off than Quay and some of our neighbors, but certainly not enough to make one think that tourism alone is the answer to economic stagnation.

Some comparisons: Taos County’s poverty rate is 19.2 percent, almost one-in-five of their population. Quay County’s poverty rate is 23.9, nearly one-in-four.



Taos fares a little better, but not by much. Statewide, the poverty rate is 8.2 percent.

In Taos County, the median household income is $35,862. In Quay it’s $29,042.

Admittedly, that’s significantly better. Both pale in comparison with the state’s median household income of $65,986. Taos’ median is 54 percent of the state’s median. Quay’s is 44 percent.



Per capita income in Taos is $22,107. In Quay it’s $16,719. Statewide it’s $33,821. Taos’ per capita is 65 percent of the state’s. Quay’s is 49 percent.



Taos County seems to demonstrate that stronger tourism would boost Quay County’s economy, too, but Taos County’s example shows that tourism may not create the wealth it seems to draw.



Quay County should be looking hard at industries that create real wealth and careers that advance, like manufacturing, energy, logistics and technology.



Better opportunities would mean more locals could enjoy art galleries, sidewalk cafes, coffee houses and fine restaurants here alongside the travelers.



More could even afford weekends in Taos.

Steve Hansen writes about our life and times from his perspective of a retired Tucumcari journalist. Contact him at:

stevenmhansen

@plateautel.net