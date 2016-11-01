ENMU hands win to A&M

Staff report

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville let a 15-point, fourth-quarter lead get away, then scored twice in the final four minutes to hand Eastern New Mexico University a 41-28 Lone Star Conference football loss on Saturday night.

Freshman quarterback Wyatt Strand threw scoring passes of 68 and 37 yards to senior wide receiver Larry Baker-Bruce midway through the final period for the Greyhounds (5-4, 4-3 LSC), then hit Baker-Bruce on a 2-point conversion pass after the latter tally to tie the game with 5:11 left.

The Javelinas (6-3, 4-3) came back with a four-play, 75-yard drive capped by Greg Pitre’s 1-yard run after a 56-yard completion on the previous play from quarterback Myles Carr to Anthony Autry.

After an ENMU turnover, the Javelinas went 44 yards in just three plays and iced it on a 1-yard run by Luis Lopez with 1:17 to go. Lopez set it up with a 40-yard run on the second play.

Baker-Bruce had a personal-best four catches for 124 yards for the Hounds, while junior running back Kamal Cass rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Meantime, Carr went 21-of-25 through the air for Kingsville, and Lopez rushed 10 times for 92 yards.

The Hounds (5-4, 4-3) play their home finale at 2 p.m. on Saturday against new LSC rival Oklahoma Panhandle State at Greyhound Stadium.