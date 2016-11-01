Future mom speaks on family, Batman

Editor’s note: This is part of a weekly series of introductions to our neighbors in Quay County.

What is your idea of a perfect day?

I don’t know if I believe in the perfect day. I would wish for something to be different when it was over. Amazing days can happen all the time.

What’s your greatest fear?

I’m afraid to go check the mailbox in the front yard. I met up with what I swear was an anaconda. It was standing up with his mouth wide open. I’m too embarrassed to tell my reaction. This isn’t the first time I had an unpleasant encounter with a snake or reptile. I climbed a chair when a lizard scurried across the kitchen floor.

What’s on your bucket list?

I don’t have a list. If I did have a list, it would be going on new adventures with my family.

Talk about a time you laughed:

I laugh every day. Laughter is a necessity in my life.

Talk about a time you cried:

I’m pregnant. It doesn’t take much to make me cry. I cried while watching the movie “Cars” with my husband Clay. He laughed at me.

Talk about your hero:

I don’t have a specific hero. Thanks to Clay, Batman is the hero in my house. Batman is a third-generation hero in my house.

How many pair of shoes do you own? Why?

Oh man, I’m not going to count them. I have a real nice collection.

If you could go back in time, where would you go?

I’d go back to the 1950s Rockabilly era. I love the attire.

Who’s invited to your fantasy dinner party?

I’d be good with any company as long as I don’t have to cook.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a cosmetologist. When my sister and I were young, we cut each other’s hair and stuffed it in our pockets. For the longest time, we couldn’t figure out how we got caught.

What would you do with a million dollars?

Not tell a soul I had the money.

What is your most prized possession?

I work very hard for what I have. I’m blessed. People aren’t possessions, but my family is the most important to me.

Where do you go to feel safe?

I always feel safe at home. I also feel safe when I’m packing, like Annie Oakley.

What do you pray about?

I pray about everything. Nothing is too big or too small for God.

What’s your favorite inspirational quote?

“Anything is possible.” Simple yet so much truth.

What’s most memorable about your first job?

Knowing I’m not there anymore.

What do you remember about your first car?

It was a 1996 Chevy Cavalier. It was all mine.

Your first date?

My first date with my husband Clay was at the Golden Dragon. He remembers way more details than I do about that date. I love that he recalls the details.

Do you remember your first day of school?

Yes, I was so scared. I didn’t know anyone and being in a strange place can be overwhelming.

What do you remember about your first teacher?

Mrs. Carter, she was amazing. She was my kindergarten teacher.

Who is/was your favorite teacher? And why?

Mrs. Shelly Wallin, she was so much fun. I have so much respect for her.

What was your first experience with death?

Again, the snake that was in my front yard.

Talk about your first best friend:

Sunshine Elizabeth Cross, my childhood best friend I will always cherish. I got in trouble once for skipping baseball practice to go swim with her at the lake.

Talk about your best friend now:

My sister, Tracy. You probably expected the obvious answer of my husband but my sister is a different kind of best friend.

Who should play you if a movie were made about your life?

Reese Witherspoon

What movie/TV show character do you admire most? And why?

Anyone who has not used a sex tape to boost or start their career.

What’s the last book you’ve read? What did you think about it?

Does reading all the labels in the cereal isle at Walmart count? It was exhausting.

Talk about your spouse:

He is the best part of my life. He loves me exactly the way I am. I love him for so many reasons.

How did you meet your spouse?

High school. We never dated in school but were friends. He was a lot of fun to be around.

Meet Your Neighbor is a weekly feature of the Quay County Sun. If you’d like to participate, or nominate a neighbor, contact Senior Writer Thomas Garcia at tgarcia@qcsunonline.com or call him at 575-461-1952.