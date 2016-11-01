The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from Oct. 25 through Monday morning:

• Stacy Austin, 34, warrant

• Ricardo Chavez, 38, warrant

• Mark Lawrence, 34, warrant

• Matthew Lopez, 25, warrant

• Tennile Ramirez, 26, assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer

• Chad Becerra, 34, warrant

• Aleidra Blea, 21, battery against a household member

• Eric Childers, 27, warrant

• Moses Ingram, 38, transferred from another facility

• Caleb Pender, 23, possession of marijuana

• Fred Chavez, 54, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer

• John Nutter, 42, conspiracy to commit unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

• Lee Shelden, 60, assault

The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center from Oct. 18 through Monday morning:

• Ricardo Chavez, 38, time served

• Chad Becerra, 34, bond

• Jimmy Johnson, 34, bond

• Stacy Austin, 34, bond

• Moses Ingram, 38, transferred to the department of corrections

• Adam Ortiz, 39, transferred to the department of corrections

• Jose Urioste, 28, bond

• Lamar French, 29, bond

• William McClain, 26, bond

• James Russell, 29, bond

• David Garcia, 25, transferred to another facility

• Jesse Lunn, 28, transferred to another facility

• Joshua Neal, 26, bond