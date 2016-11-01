The following individuals were booked into the Quay County Detention Center from Oct. 25 through Monday morning:
• Stacy Austin, 34, warrant
• Ricardo Chavez, 38, warrant
• Mark Lawrence, 34, warrant
• Matthew Lopez, 25, warrant
• Tennile Ramirez, 26, assault with intent to commit a violent felony upon a peace officer
• Chad Becerra, 34, warrant
• Aleidra Blea, 21, battery against a household member
• Eric Childers, 27, warrant
• Moses Ingram, 38, transferred from another facility
• Caleb Pender, 23, possession of marijuana
• Fred Chavez, 54, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer
• John Nutter, 42, conspiracy to commit unlawful taking of a motor vehicle
• Lee Shelden, 60, assault
The following individuals were released from the Quay County Detention Center from Oct. 18 through Monday morning:
• Ricardo Chavez, 38, time served
• Chad Becerra, 34, bond
• Jimmy Johnson, 34, bond
• Stacy Austin, 34, bond
• Moses Ingram, 38, transferred to the department of corrections
• Adam Ortiz, 39, transferred to the department of corrections
• Jose Urioste, 28, bond
• Lamar French, 29, bond
• William McClain, 26, bond
• James Russell, 29, bond
• David Garcia, 25, transferred to another facility
• Jesse Lunn, 28, transferred to another facility
• Joshua Neal, 26, bond
