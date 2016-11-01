Lady Rattlers advance to volleyball semis

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

Tucumcari swept Clayton, 3-0, on Tuesday night at the Snake Pit to advance to the District 5-3A volleyball semifinals.

The Lady Rattlers edged the Lady Yellowjackets 26-24 in the final game.

With the win, Tucumcari improved to 12-7 for the season. It travels to Santa Rosa next for a 6 p.m. match on Thursday.

Clayton finished its season 1-17.

“We tried out a new offense against Clayton and it worked out,” said Kaycee Lease, a Tucumcari defensive specialist.

Lease said the Lady Rattlers are going to focus on playing as a team against Santa Rosa, which is 14-6.

“Tonight’s win over Clayton was a hard fought one,” said Dana Benavidez Lady Rattlers head coach. “They (the Lady Yellowjackets) played with a lot of heart. They can be proud of how their season ended.”

Clayton kept gaining momentum through the three sets. Capitalizing on errors in the third set, Clayton took at 24-22 point lead and was poised to force a fourth.

Lady Rattlers Destinee Montano gained a point serving the ball to tie the contest at 24.

“I just kept thinking, ‘Get the ball over the net,’” Montano said.

A tipped ball by Ashley Shipley set Tucumcari up for the game winner.

An in-the-net-kill attempt by Clayton closed out the set and the win for Tucumcari.

“Our girls have come so far this season,” said Clayton coach Richard Hidalgo.