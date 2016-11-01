The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Nov. 9:

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday

Pork stir fry, stir fry vegetables, salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple cobbler

Friday

Liver and onions, wild rice, green beans with almonds, dinner roll, margarine, orange

Monday

Chile rellano, pinto beans, tossed salad, crackers, peaches

Tuesday

Sausage, wild rice, cabbage, whole wheat roll, apple slices

Wednesday

Green chili chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, sweet potatoes, crackers, cottage cheese, pears

House

Thursday

Breakfast, Breakfast bar, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Chicken fajitas, rice bowl, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast, Breakfast burrito, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Stromboli, peas, fruit, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast, Breakfast pizza, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Spaghetti, French bread, apple sauce, fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast, Cinnamon toast, sausage, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, fruit, milk

Logan

Thursday

Breakfast, Yogurt, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, corn roll, salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast, Eddy’s morning roll, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast, Pop-Tart, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Barbecue chicken sandwich, potato salad, porn and beans, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast, Biscuits and gravy, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Frito pie, beans, broccoli with cheese, salad, fruit, milk