The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Nov. 9:
Senior centers
Coffee, tea and milk served daily
Thursday
Pork stir fry, stir fry vegetables, salad, whole wheat roll, margarine, apple cobbler
Friday
Liver and onions, wild rice, green beans with almonds, dinner roll, margarine, orange
Monday
Chile rellano, pinto beans, tossed salad, crackers, peaches
Tuesday
Sausage, wild rice, cabbage, whole wheat roll, apple slices
Wednesday
Green chili chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, sweet potatoes, crackers, cottage cheese, pears
House
Thursday
Breakfast, Breakfast bar, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Chicken fajitas, rice bowl, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast, Breakfast burrito, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Stromboli, peas, fruit, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast, Breakfast pizza, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Spaghetti, French bread, apple sauce, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast, Cinnamon toast, sausage, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, fruit, milk
Logan
Thursday
Breakfast, Yogurt, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, corn roll, salad, fruit, milk
Monday
Breakfast, Eddy’s morning roll, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, salad, fruit, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast, Pop-Tart, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Barbecue chicken sandwich, potato salad, porn and beans, salad, fruit, milk
Wednesday
Breakfast, Biscuits and gravy, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Frito pie, beans, broccoli with cheese, salad, fruit, milk
