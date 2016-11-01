Senior citizen program deals with budget cuts

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

Following the special session, the Village of Logan will have to address a five percent cut in funds to its Senior Citizen program.

“This is our first year trying to handle the cost of the program and we are already off to a bad start,” said Jim Neece Village of Logan manager.

Neece said since starting as the village manager on July 1, the toughest issue he has had to face is securing funding for the senior center.

The senior center provides meals at the center for the elderly at a reduced cost and delivers meals to the elderly who can not leave their homes.

The projected budget submitted originally for the senior program was $172,375, said Rosa Lee Rachor, village treasurer.

Rachor said the state portion of the budget was $98,617, but that amount will be cut by $5,400. She said the shortage, will have to be addressed by the village with money from the general fund.

“This will create a greater strain on the general fund,” Neece said.

Rachor said the funding, was divided between the state funds, allocations from federal $30,859, Village $21,000 and donations $21,900.

Neece said the village had already set aside $21,000 from the general funds. He said the proposed cut from the special session they will have to transfer more. The need for additional funding will lead to the review of all departments for cuts that can be made.

“The trick will be to cut spending and expenses without affecting services to the residents,” Neece said.

Rachor said the village has already been conservative with the original budget that was submitted to the New Mexico Department of Finance. She said having to adjust to a shortage or cut will not be an easy task.

“We have already seen a reduction in the funding for our local health clinic and had an increase in the insurance premiums for village employees,” Rachor said.

Neece said this year was supposed to be a trial year to see how and what the senior center needed to operate.

In October, the Tucumcari City Commission voted to not continue to act as the fiscal agent for the Village of House and Logan’s senior citizens program.

In reviewing the contract with Non-Metro AAA the cost of being the agent for both House and Logan could be in excess of $100,000 to the taxpayers of Tucumcari, said Jared Langenegger, city manager.

Langenegger said the city would submit a request for proposal to the Non-Metro Area Agency on Aging for congregate meals, home meals and transportation only for the Tucumcari Senior Citizens Center.

City officials worked with Logan and House officials to fill out and submit their own RFP application to Non-Metro AAA for their senior services.

Neece said he and the senior citizen center officials will continue to work the numbers to make the program work. He said the concern is trying to make sure the services once available to the residents stay the same.