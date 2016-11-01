Tucumcari police chief retires

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

After 24 years of law enforcement, including seven as Tucumcari’s police chief, Jason Braziel is retiring.

“I never wanted to be the chief of police, but I hope I served the residents to the best of my ability,” Braziel said.

Braziel said several factors led to his decision to retire, including policies of the city.

“With the direction the city is heading, I do not feel that I would have a positive impact serving as chief of police,” he said.

He declined to elaborate.

“I am not aware of any issues or have any issues with Jason’s performance as police chief,” said Tucumcari City Manager Jared Langenegger.

“Jason has done a great job as police chief, I hate to see him go.”

Langenegger said city officials will review the description of the qualifications and duties of police chief. He said once the qualifications have been established, then the city and will advertise.

“We hope to have a selection by the end of the year,” Langenegger said.

Braziel said his last official day is Dec. 30, but with accrued leave time his last day of active duty will be Nov. 21.

“Tucumcari is still my home, I am not going anywhere,” Braziel said. “I am going to take some time off and maybe play some golf.”

Braziel said his career began in 1992 when he started working as a correctional officer at the Quay County Detention Center. He joined the police department in 1997.

“I did not have intentions or a desire to be the chief,” Braziel said.

Braziel said that changed after a former chief used a stun gun on a Tucumcari teenager in 2010.

“I felt that we needed a hometown chief — someone who knows the community and the residents,” Braziel said.

Braziel said his term as police chief has had its share of ups and downs.

“I just hope I was able to make a difference,” he said.