Water deal could mean expansion

By Steve Hansen

Correspondent

The developers of a Fairfield Inn under construction at Mountain Road and Interstate 40 would receive $220,000 in free water and sewer utility service if the City Commission approves an ordinance that enables the deal.

In return, Love’s Hospitality, LLC, the Fairfield Inn’s builder, would construct a 10-inch water main to serve Love’s and surrounding businesses.

Today the area is served by a smaller main.

The ordinance that would complete the agreement received a first reading Thursday before the City Commission.

City Manager Jared Langenegger said the 10-inch water main would also allow more business expansion at Mountain Road and I-40, which hosts Love’s and Flying J travel centers. The Fairfield Inn motel is under construction on adjacent property.

The water main contract is authorized under the Local Economic Development Act, a local ordinance designed to give businesses incentives to start or expand.

LEDA projects, however, must be approved at the state level. LEDA ordinances are enabled by New Mexico law.

The commission Thursday also approved easements for surrounding properties that could benefit from the new water line.