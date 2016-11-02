Clovis man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children and voyeurism charges

A Clovis man pleaded guilty last week to charges of sexual exploitation of children and voyeurism, according to a news release from prosecutors.

Daniel Pruett, 34, faces up to 13 years in prison. He will undergo an evaluation prior to sentencing, the release said.

“The investigation showed that Pruett had strategically hidden his cell phone in order to capture the videos without the young girl’s knowledge,” the news release said.

The incidents occurred in San Jon.

Curry-Roosevelt County District Attorney Andrea Reeb prosecuted the case because of a conflict in the Tucumcari DA’s office, the release said.

Michael Aragon of Las Vegas, New Mexico, represented Pruett.