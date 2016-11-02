Two local men killed in vehicle rollover

LOGAN — Two Logan men died Tuesday in a lone-vehicle rollover.

New Mexico State Police said Kevin Miller, 48, and Jason Gorham, 34, died at the scene.

Miller was the driver. Both victims were ejected from the vehicle.

The accident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Road near State Road 540.

“Officers indicated a vehicle was traveling northbound … at what appeared to be a high rate of speed,” state police said in a news release.

“The vehicle lost control and exited the roadway, rolling numerous times.”