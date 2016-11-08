Gov. Martinez fills judge vacancy

STAFF REPORT

On Friday, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez appointed Tucumcari attorney Timothy O’Quinn to fill the Quay County Magistrate Court judge vacancy following the retirement of David Joel Garnett.

Numerous attempts to contact O’Quinn were unsuccessful.

O’Quinn was one of the applicants who applied for the magistrate judge position along with Paula Chacon, Thomas Blakeney, Kristine Olsen, Jefferson L. Byrd, Nathan S. Wallace, Edwin A. Bruhn, and Patricia J. Lopez

O’Quinn has a legal background in both the public and private sector, including both civil and criminal law. His experience includes real estate, commercial transactions, family law, and other areas.

O’Quinn also previously served as a prosecutor with the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Garnett retired on Sept. 30 after serving more than nine years as Quay County magistrate judge. His retirement vacates the bench for the remainder of the four-year term he won in 2014.

While the applicants were being interviewed magistrate judges from the surrounding districts were hearing cases in Tucumcari, said Paula Chacon, magistrate court clerk.

O’Quinn has yet to be sworn in as the judge.