Lady Rattlers miss state

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

The Tucumcari Lady Rattlers volleyball team missed qualifying for the 3A state tournament while the Logan Lady Longhorns now prepare for 2A state tournament pool play Thursday at Rio Rancho.

The Lady Rattlers finished the season at 13-8, 3-5 in District 5-3A with a semifinal loss to Santa Rosa Thursday night.

“I think we deserve to be in the state tournament,” said Dana Benavidez, Lady Rattlers head coach. “I am so proud of how hard the girls worked this year.”

Benavidez said even with Thursday’s loss at Santa Rosa she felt the Lady Rattlers had a shot at making the 3A state tournament.

“I can’t help but feel these girls were cheated,” Benavidez said. “They can be proud of their accomplishments this season.”

Tucumcari swept Clayton 3-0 Tuesday night at the Snake Pit to advance to the volleyball semifinals. Clayton finished its season 1-17.

“We tried out a new offense against Clayton and it worked out,” said Kaycee Lease, a Tucumcari defensive specialist.

“Tonight’s win over Clayton was a hard fought one,” Benavidez said Tuesday. “They (the Lady Yellowjackets) played with a lot of heart. They can be proud of how their season ended.”

Clayton kept gaining momentum through the three sets. Capitalizing on errors in the third set, Clayton took a 24-22 point lead and was poised to force a fourth set.

The Lady Rattlers, however, broke serve and Destinee Montano knotted it up with a service point.

“I just kept thinking, ‘Get the ball over the net,’” Montano said.

A tipped ball by Ashley Shipley set Tucumcari up for the game winner. An in-the-net-kill attempt by Clayton closed out the set and the win for Tucumcari.

“Our girls have come so far this season,” said Clayton coach Richard Hidalgo.

The Lady Longhorns will enter the 2A state volleyball tournament as the eighth seed

The Lady Longhorns (12-11, 5-3) lost 3-1 to the Vixens Saturday night in the District 6-2A volleyball tournament championship at Fort Sumner. It was a rematch of last season’s 2A semifinals, also won by Fort Sumner.

The Lady Longhorns advanced to the championship with a 3-1 home win Thursday over Dora.

The Lady Longhorns struggled with errors in the second set, leading to a 25-19 win by Dora. The errors included service errors, bad passing and gaps in back row defense.

“We know fixing these issues is a priority before heading to state,” said Robert Young, Lady Longhorns head coach. “These girls are going to be ready to play their best volleyball of the season.”

Young said errors and mental mistakes could put the Lady Longhorns in a hole or put the other team ahead in a crucial state pool play set. He said as seen with Fort Sumner and Dora errors can fuel a team to run away with the set.

“On defense, the girls need to communicate and remember to anticipate the play not react to the play,” said middle blocker Karli Webb.

Webb said the team needs to be constantly on the move while playing defense. She said several times against Fort Sumner and Dora it was trying to catch up to the play rather than being in a position to defend.

“We know our assignments and practice executing our defense effectively every week,” Webb said. “It’s time to take all that we’ve learned out onto the court.”