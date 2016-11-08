The following are the menus for the senior centers and schools in Quay County for today through Nov. 16:

Senior centers

Coffee, tea and milk served daily

Thursday: Beef stew, cucumber and onion salad, cornbread, strawberry shortcake, vanilla ice cream

Friday: Closed in observance of Veterans Day

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, carrots, whole wheat roll, margarine, oatmeal cookie

Tuesday: Stuffed bell pepper, baked beans, carrots, biscuit, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Ham and beans, wild rice, okra, cornbread, margarine, mandarin orange

House

Thursday: Breakfast, Breakfast burrito, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Taquitas, pinto beans, fruit, milk

Monday: Breakfast, Breakfast bar, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Barbecue chicken, green beans, roll, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast, French toast sticks, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Stromboli, French fries, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Breakfast, Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cereal, yogurt, variety of juice and milk; Lunch, Quesadilla, corn, refried beans, fruit, milk

Logan

Thursday: Breakfast, French toast, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Chicken nuggets or strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, roll, salad, fruit, milk

Monday: Breakfast, Uncrustables, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, pork and beans, salad, fruit, milk

Tuesday: Breakfast, Biscuits, jelly, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Nachos, beans, broccoli, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday: Breakfast, Muffins, cereal, milk, juice; Lunch, Turkey with gravy, scalloped potatoes, dressing, green beans, roll, salad, fruit, milk

San Jon

Thursday

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, salad, fruit, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, toast, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, corn, celery and carrot sticks, fruit, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Cereal, toast, fruit, milk

Lunch: Meatballs, scalloped potatoes, green beans, salad, fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, fruit, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrot sticks, roll, fruit, milk