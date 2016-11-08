Musician shows New Mexico pride

By Thomas Garcia

QCS Senior Writer

A New Mexico-born country music artist chose to share the love and pride of her heritage in her first music video, which was partially filmed in Tucumcari.

Albuquerque native Alex Stern’s music video “Runaways” was released Sept. 27 as the first single from her album “Midnight Bandits.”

“I wanted to show everyone the beauty and wonders of New Mexico,” Stern said.

Stern said filming a video in New Mexico gave her an opportunity to highlight her native state. She said she is proud to be a New Mexican and is always looking for ways to positively represent her home state.

Stern said while developing the storyboard for the music video she wanted to incorporate the history of Route 66 and its neon light legacy. She said both elements have been instrumental to the state.

“Our journey along Route 66 brought us to Tucumcari, and after visiting with the residents and small business owners, I was convinced it was the place to film the video,” Stern said.

Stern said the crew worked for two days filming various scenes at Watson’s Barbecue located at Tucumcari Ranch Supply and the Blue Swallow Motel. She said the business owners were so accommodating to her and the crew during filming and there was an overwhelming amount of positive support and feedback from the residents.

“Filming in Tucumcari was an incredible lifetime experience,” Stern said. “I am so grateful for the kindness of residents and how they embraced the project and my music.”

Stern said she would like to return to Tucumcari to perform and perhaps film another video in the area. She said the residents and small business owners made a lasting impression on her and she looks forward to returning.

“I love Tucumcari,” Stern said. “The residents showed the crew and I so much hospitality. It was a truly humbling experience.”

Stern, who is now based in Nashville, said she chose to pursue a career in music despite it being against family tradition. She said her grandfather is Bobby Gibbs, a 1992 New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame inductee known for his time coaching at Highland High School and work to establish a summer high school basketball program in Albuquerque.

Stern said sports runs deep in her family, and she knew a path in music entertainment would raise some issues.

“I made myself the black sheep of the family,” Stern said. “I enjoyed sports; it just wasn’t my passion.”

Stern said her family has been very supportive in her pursuit of a musical careerand that gave her the confidence to reach out and pursue her dream.

“The best part about family is you can always go home,” Stern said. “I look forward to each chance I get to go home, spend time with family and enjoy my grandfather posole.”

Stern graduated in 2012 from Eldorado High School in Albuquerque and attended the University of New Mexico for a year. She recent graduated with a bachelor’s degree in entertainment industry studies from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her album is available on digital outlets, including iTunes and Spotify.