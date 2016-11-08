Must see the best in the president

The election is over, but I can’t get the bad taste of this ugly campaign out of my mouth. I’d like to make a few points about what presidential politics should be about.

For one, human beings — not saints — run for office. Human beings have flaws, and just about all of us have had to do things we’ve regretted later.

Sometimes leaders have to hurt some people, usually to avoid hurting more.

It’s unfair and inaccurate to suddenly make that smaller number of people hurt seem to be an overwhelming majority.

Human beings can’t predict the future, either. Armchair quarterbacking about decisions made for all the right reasons that ended up being wrong is unfair and usually inaccurate. In retrospect, it’s all too easy to ascribe ugly motives to wrong decisions.

Human beings sometimes do unpleasant, controversial things because they have to.

Sometimes, when you’re in a responsible position and have to communicate efficiently and quickly, you use your own email server instead of a slow, creaky official one.

Sometimes, when your business loses money, which happens to the best of business people in bad times, you don’t pay income tax, because the law allows it. Yes, that is smart business.

Why do people run for President of the United Sates?

There are a thousand easier ways to advance self-interest than run for president.

There are much easier and more lucrative ways to be a crook, too.

Vengeance? There are also many, easier ways to exact revenge than to run for president.

Usually people run for president because they truly want to do what they think is best for the country.

Usually, they are people of extraordinary intelligence, accomplishment, leadership and ceaseless energy. Like Hillary Clinton. Like Donald Trump.

There are always opposing versions of what’s best for the country.

That’s why we have elections.

We cannot, however, assume the worst intentions in those who run for this grueling job, especially after they’ve run the gantlet of recognition, nomination and campaigning.

That’s why, to me at least, when good people run against each other for the best reasons, the spectacle of campaigns based on distorted defamation rather than issues is just plain appalling.

Steve Hansen writes about our life and times from his perspective of a retired Tucumcari journalist. Contact him at:

stevenmhansen

@plateautel.ne